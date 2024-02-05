Meghan Markle bids goodbye to dream job after consistent career fails

Meghan Markle had another dream career besides acting

Meghan Markle's shot for a legitimate career may only be possible through Hollywood after the Duchess of Sussex notably exhausted all her other possible avenues and was forced to bid adieu to one for her dream jobs.

According to PR strategist Laura Perkes, while speaking to Express, the Suits actress no longer has any real career option for her considering the bad press that followed her and Prince Harry since stepping down from the royal family.

She explained: "Since [Harry and Meghan's] marriage and subsequent departure from the Royal Family and the UK, drama has followed the couple around, which they seem to be benefitting from."

"Aside from being an actress, Meghan has attempted to break into philanthropy, which hasn't worked in her favour and actively contributed to the reputation the couple have carved out for themselves.

"Other than relaunching her much-loved lifestyle blog, The Tig, I don't think there's anything else left for Meghan to do.”

Because of the consistent string of failures, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly forced to bid goodbye one of her dream careers, to be a brand ambassador as companies have been very self-aware over aligning themselves with Meghan.

"Being a brand ambassador is something else she's always strived for, but in recent years brands have been wary of aligning themselves with Meghan because of the negative press she receives.

"Not all publicity is good publicity, but if Meghan can break back into Hollywood then I think the tide will turn for her good fortune and she'll rebuild a reputation that's currently in tatters."