PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses political gathering in Murree on February 5, 2024. — YouTube/Geo News Live

Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president, Monday emphasised that a vote is not merely a piece of paper, but a thoughtful decision.



"Ballots decide the future of next generations," she said, addressing a political gathering in Murree, as part of the party's election campaign just a couple of days ahead of February 8 general polls.

The scion of the Sharif family has been addressing massive crowds across Punjab, as she gears up to contest her first-ever general election in the country. The daughter of party supremo Nawaz Sharif will run for the NA-119 and PP-159 constituencies from Lahore.

The politician, who remains popular for her impassioned speeches, urged the crowd to stamp on the lion — PML-N's iconic electoral symbol — to get their problems solved.

"[We] promise the highest development in Murree if the city chooses lion," she said.

The politician was surprised at the huge number of women who turned up for the party's massive gathering at the hill station, as it remains covered in snow.

Promising the people of Murree to end their woes, Maryam said that the timber and possession mafias have to be chased away from the city. "We had decided to ease the difficulties of Murree's people by serving them day and night."