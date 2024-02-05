Taylor Swift shuts down Olivia Rodrigo feud rumours with sweet gesture

Taylor Swift seemingly shuts down claims of a feud with fellow musician Olivia Rodrigo as she enthusiastically supports her at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The Anti-Hero singer, 34, was captured dancing happily as Rodrigo, 20, performed her hit song, Vampire, in front of a live audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

While most of the crowd was seated, the Cruel Summer musician only a handful of people standing up and singing along and enjoying the performance.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, effortlessly sang her Grammy-nominated single while in a red dress and matching lip as blood dripped down her arms.

When the performance ended, Swift clapped enthusiastically, raising her glove-covered arms up high.

The gesture from Swift comes amid rumours of a feud between her and Rodrigo. The rift allegedly started when Rodrigo was forced to give Swift a credit on her song, Deja Vu, and a small fortune in royalties.

While Rodrigo previously claimed that there was “no beef” between them, she also never explicitly denied that her song Vampire is about Swift.

This year, Rodrigo was nominated for six Grammy Awards. Her sophomore album Guts was nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album categories.

Meanwhile, while its lead single Vampire secured nods for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance. Elsewhere, Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl was considered for best rock song.