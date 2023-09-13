Olivia Rodrigo denies any feuds with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about her rumoured beef with Taylor Swift following her sophomore album Guts in a recent interview.



Rodrigo is questioned in the interview about the persistent rumours regarding her relationship with Swift, who had a huge impact on her musical career.

"I don't beef with anyone. I'm very chill. I keep to myself," says Rodrigo, highlighting the fact that her mother and a small set of close friends make up the majority of her social network.

"There's nothing to say. There are so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories."

Rodrigo avoided saying much when pressed further about the co-writing credits on Swift's debut album, Sour, which also featured producer Jack Antonoff.

"It's not something that I was super involved with. It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn't be the best person to ask," she said.

She added that she doesn't believe Rodrigo would treat young musicians the same way if they were obviously inspired by one of her songs.

“But who's to say where I'll be in 20, 30 years,” she remarked. “All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control."

Vampire, a song by Rodrigo that was released in June, gave listeners their first taste of Guts' music.

Almost immediately, several fans speculated that the song might have been influenced by a purported breakup between Rodrigo and Swift, a relationship that had previously been based on admiration and support for one another.

The rumour's origins can be found in Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, which was released in May 2021.

Due to its interpolation of Swift's 2017 song New Year's Day, the album track 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back features a credit for Swift.

Fans were perplexed when Swift was retroactively credited on another song, Deja Vu, for its claimed interpolation of Swift's Cruel Summer, despite the fact that Rodrigo freely acknowledged the inspiration and stated her gratitude for Swift's approval.