Olivia Rodrigo spills secret crush-stalking habits and account

Olivia Rodrigo in dazzling display across three limited edition covers.

Olivia Rodrigo takes center stage in Winter's The Face Magazine – reveals juicy secrets!

Olivia Rodrigo, The Vampire hitmaker, celebrated as the 'voice of Gen Z' after a recent appearance at the star-studded GQ Men of the Year party, bares all in a candid conversation with the publication.

What's the inside scoop? Rodrigo drops a bombshell, confessing to maintaining a secret social media account! "I do have a finsta, but nothing's on it," she admits.

"I just use it to stalk my crushes." The singer, known for her chart-topping hits, dishes on her prowess at uncovering secrets on social media, calling it one of her favorite pastimes.

In an exclusive chat, Olivia Rodrigo spills the beans on her early days working on Disney sets and navigating friendships with older colleagues as a teenager.

"I talk about that in therapy," she reveals, swiftly steering the conversation to her evolving experiences.

Beyond the therapy couch, Rodrigo drops a bombshell: she consults a psychic! "I take it all with a grain of salt," she confesses, acknowledging her unconventional source of advice.

The singer, who recently dazzled the world with her latest album, delves into her psychic's forecast, disclosing a potential dry spell in her love life until March.

"We'll see," she says, hinting at her laid-back approach. "I'm just going to do me until then."

Amid discussions about her newfound happiness post-album release, Rodrigo also reflects on the title of being dubbed the voice of her generation.