Taylor Swift shocks fans with new album announcement after Grammy win

Taylor Swift fans may have been waiting for Reputation rerecord to drop soon but the singer shocked the crowd at the Grammys with even better news.

Swift won the Grammy for best pop vocal album for Midnights on Sunday, February 4, and during her acceptance speech, she unveiled her forthcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, releasing on April 19th.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift joked. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”

She continued, “So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Soon after her speech, Swift also shared the news on her Instagram. “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19,” she wrote in the caption.