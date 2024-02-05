Kurt Cobain’s coroner had an affair with rocker’s wife Courtney Love: Report

Kurt Cobain’s cause of death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted shotgun wound

Kurt Cobain’s autopsy may have been a cover-up.

Coroner Dr. Nikolas Hartshorne – who performed the autopsy on the Nirvana frontman – was allegedly having an affair with Courtney Love, per Radar Online.

In light of the new leaked, never-before-seen copy of Cobain’s alleged autopsy report bestselling author Ian Halperin – who penned Case Closed: The Cobain Murder – made shocking new claims about Dr. Hartshorne.

Halperin alleged via Radar Online that “Dr. Hartshorne allegedly boasted of an intimate relationship with Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love, which he claims compromised the objectivity of the autopsy findings.”

Halperin has long contested Cobain’s death as a suicide, suggesting evidence of foul play in The Cobain Murder.

The author has allegedly asked Love to take a lit detector test to prove her innocence, which she has always denied.

As for Dr. Hartshorne – a self-proclaimed Nirvana fan and an admirer of Love – reportedly confessed to having a “conflict of interest” while performing the autopsy, and even went as far as to admit during a 1996 interview that he should have been recused from Cobain’s autopsy.