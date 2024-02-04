Kim Kardashian ‘fond’ of secret romance with Odell Beckham Jr

Kim Kardashian started romance rumours with Odell Beckham Jr once again after they were spotted attending Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys shindig in West Hollywood Friday.

Now insiders close to the reality star, 43, reveal that Kim is keen on keeping her love life “more private” unlike her previous relationship.

“'Kim wants to keep her romantic life as private as she can right now,” a source told The Daily Mail. “She wants to protect her private life a bit more than she has done in the past.”

The insider also added that the mom of four is “fond” of the 31-year-old athlete as they have a developed a great, friendly relationship.

The Kardashians’ star was first linked to Odell in September 2023 when they were rumoured to be hanging out in the same groups together.

Dating rumours began when Kim attended Odell’s 31st birthday bash in New York City in November 2023 after she also attended his 30th the previous year.

The rumours were reignited Kim arrived with her sister Khloé to the pre-Grammy party. However, TMZ reported that Kim and Odell came separately.

Although, there were some whispers that they had a private moment in the parking garage together, but it was not confirmed.