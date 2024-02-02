Kourtney Kardashian avoids ex Scott Disick to keep peace with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is determined to put an arm’s length distance between her and ex Scott Disick amid her blooming relationship with husband Travis Barker.

As a result, the Lemme mogul is forced to avoid the Kardashian-Jenner family gatherings due to the inevitable presence of the father of her kids on all occasions.

Speaking to the Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson explained how Kourtney has “immersed herself” in her husband and their new baby, Rocky 13, leaving her little no time for the family shenanigans.

Prior to her marriage, Kourtney frequently interacted with Scott, with whom she shares three kids, Mason, Reign, and Penelope, alongside other family members.

And though, her sisters continued to keep friendly relations with her ex, the television personality experienced a drastic shift in her priorities.

"It's possible that Kourtney is simply enjoying the time spent with Travis and their new family dynamic and doesn't want to be dragged back into any Kardashian drama,” Alderson shared.

“It's understandable that she may want to distance herself from Scott to avoid any potential tension or awkwardness,” the expert continued, noting it’s "highly unlikely" Kourtney would expect her family to cut ties with Scott.

She added it’s "important for everyone involved to communicate and respect each other's boundaries."