Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools to remain closed from Feb 6-9

PESHAWAR: The schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed February 6 to 9 as their buildings will serve as polling stations for the national level polls scheduled to take place next week.

A notification issued in this regard stated that all public and private school, colleges and universities in the province will be closed during the said period.

The education department said that polling stations have been established inside the schools' buildings for the conduct of elections and the teachers and other staff will be busy in election duty.

With more than 128 million voters, Pakistan is set to stage crucial elections this time around owing to the instability on the country's political and economic fronts.

The polls are slated to be held on February 8 with heightened security and deployment of law enforcers to ensure the law and order situation across the country.

Earlier, the governments of Sindh and Punjab issued notification for the educational institutions' closure from February 6 to 9 in the backdrop of the general elections.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training also announced to keep educational institutions closed in the federal capital from February 6 to 9 on account of the upcoming general elections in the country.



According to a statement issued by the ministry: “In view of the upcoming general elections 2024 to be held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, it has been decided to declare public holidays from February 6 to 9.”