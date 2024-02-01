'No doubt' general election on Feb 8, says minister after ECP security meeting

A security guard stands at the headquarters of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz said Thursday that general elections would be held on February 8 come what may after doubts were raised as the security situation remains perilous in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

"Elections will be held on February 8, no one should have any confusion on this," the interim minister told the journalists after the electoral body's meeting.

He said that the Commission will ensure the conduct of the polls on the designated date come what may.

