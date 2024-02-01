Robert Irwin’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ hosting debut release date revealed

Robert Irwin sparked some excitement among fans as he was announced to be a co-host this year on the wildlife reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The Wildlife Warrior, 20, can be seen on the show on Sunday, March 24, as Channel 10 revealed the premiere date of the much-anticipated show. Robert will be co-hosting next to returning host Julia Morris.

Read More: Robert Irwin to rope in Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth for ‘I’m A Celeb’?

Robert is expected to bring in some Hollywood star power to Africa with his debut, as he beat out big names like Sam Pang, Jimmy Rees, Curtis Stone, Beau Ryan and Tristan MacManus for the TV hosting role.

Previously, an insider told Yahoo Lifestyle that the Irwins “have more than a fair share of A-list celebrities in their circle including the Hemsworths and Melissa Joan Hart, who is the most rumoured contestant this year.”

The source said, “There are some celebs we ask every year and maybe this year stars like Melissa or Jean-Claude Van Damme will finally say yes. It’s our year to catch a few of those white whales.”

Read More: Robert Irwin's family, girlfriend Rorie Buckey to accompany him on hosting gig

Moreover, the insider added that Robert himself has been talking to some “seriously famous names” to join the show.

“Julia is telling everyone that Robert is like a breath of fresh air and even she will admit she has been outdone with celebrity names being dropped on set,” the source dished.