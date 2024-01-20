Robert Irwin to rope in Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth for ‘I’m A Celeb’?

Robert Irwin have his Hollywood friends “falling over themselves” to be on the Australian reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The Wildlife Warrior, 20, who is set to make his hosting debut in March, has attracted many management companies to sign up their talents to the show, an insider told Yahoo Lifestyle. They added that this is exactly what producers were hoping when they hired Robert.

“The Irwins have more than a fair share of A-list celebrities in their circle including the Hemsworths and Melissa Joan Hart, who is the most rumoured contestant this year,” the insider shared.

“There are some celebs we ask every year and maybe this year stars like Melissa or Jean-Claude Van Damme will finally say yes. It’s our year to catch a few of those white whales.”

Read More: Robert Irwin's family, girlfriend Rorie Buckey to accompany him on hosting gig

Moreover, the insider added that Robert himself has been talking to some “seriously famous names” to join the show.

“Julia is telling everyone that Robert is like a breath of fresh air and even she will admit she has been outdone with celebrity names being dropped on set,” the insider continued.

“The network might get some mates rates with Robert’s friends but he won’t be playing favourites. He’d love to put his friends in unimaginable challenges.”