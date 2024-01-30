Reba McEntire back to cause comedy chaos on NBC

Reba McEntire, fresh off her turn as a coach on The Voice, has lassoed herself a starring role in an untitled comedy pilot at NBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



This marks a sweet reunion for McEntire and the network, as she previously headlined the beloved sitcom Reba from 2001 to 2007. The new project will be another multi-camera laughfest, tapping into McEntire's undeniable comedic timing and Southern charm.

Adding to the excitement, McEntire will be joined by a familiar face behind the scenes: Kevin Abbott, the showrunner for the original Reba. Abbott will be back in the saddle, writing the script for the new pilot. This collaboration promises a return to the witty, relatable family humor that endeared millions to the first show.

While details about the pilot's plot are under wraps, the show must have drawn inspiration from McEntire's own life experiences, blending country twang with suburban sass. Whether she's navigating the trials and tribulations of dating in her golden years or clashing with her sassy grandchildren, McEntire's comedic persona is sure to shine through.

This potential series also represents a welcome return to scripted television for McEntire, who has been focusing on music and her role on The Voice in recent years.

With a beloved star, a seasoned showrunner, and a network known for its feel-good comedies, the Reba McEntire comedy pilot has all the ingredients for a successful sitcom.