Prince Harry 'had to' meet anti-monarch PM amid King Charles' hospitalisation

Prince Harry poses with Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Prince Harry openly admitted to prioritise attending the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiere with Meghan Markle in wake of King Charles and Princess Kate’s medical procedures.

Whilst attending the event with his wife in Jamaica, the Duke of Sussex was photographed with the country’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is an open advocate for ending the British monarchy in Jamaica.

Read More: Prince Harry ‘urged’ to step down from charity amid shocking claims

The two chatted on the red carpet and it was revealed that Prince Harry said that he "had to be here" for the event.

The Spare author also posed with the minister of legal and constitutional affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte who notably called to "sever ties" with the UK.



Speaking to Sky News before the King's March Coronation, she stated that there was an "urgent" need for a referendum calling for the termination of King Charles as the monarch of the Caribbean nation.

Read More: King Charles health condition deteriorates?

"(Republicanism) is about us saying goodbye to a form of government that is linked to a painful past of colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade," she said.

For the unversed, Prince Harry's comment came against the background of his sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery as well as his father King Charles’ scheduled procedure for an enlarged prostate.