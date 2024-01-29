Princess Kate gets somber update on health amid hospital stay

Kate Middleton’s life was reportedly in “great danger” before she was dashed to London Clinic in Marylebone for abdominal surgery.

New details have emerged regarding the Princess of Wales’ mystery health condition, as she currently recovers from the procedure in the hospital.

In the latest episode of Fiesta, an opinion-based show that airs on Spanish channel Telecinco, journalists, including Emma García offered their two cents on the mystery surrounding Kate’s health.

"The truth, we will never know unless the recovery does not progress as it should, because they will have no choice," one of the contributors on the panel affirmed, reported via Marca.

Another responded to Emma’s concern about the future Queen being in danger, claiming: “Her life was in great danger. The concern at the Royal House was palpable.”

They continued, “The postoperative process became complicated, and her life had to be saved”.

"The only thing that is a real fact is the worried look on her husband's [Prince William] face. That is the only image we have seen," concluded the panelist, according to the outlet.