BLACKPINK Lisa strikes a pose with Rihanna in shocking crossover: See

BLACKPINK Lisa strikes a pose with Rihanna in shocking crossover

Fans were sent into a frenzy after a recent photo of BLACKPINK Lisa posing with Rihanna made rounds on social media.

Users took to X, formerly Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 28, to post a photo of the duo in contrasting outfits as they flashed a smile to the camera.

The LALISA artist looked adorable in a cream-coloured two-piece suit atop a while patterned top, which she accessorized with a red purse. She let her bob cut lightly sweep over her shoulder with signature bangs framing her face.

Meanwhile, Rihanna exuded confidence in an all-black ensemble, paired with a dirty blonde wig on her head.

Fans of the artists were flabbergasted at the unlikely crossover, though treated it as a welcomed surprise. Calls for collaboration also gained momentum on the social media platforms.

“Rihanna and Lisa look STUNNING the blackpink collab is f****** coming,” exclaimed one fan.

“We got Lisa performing as a soloist and a photo with Rihanna to end January, wonder what we’re getting in February,” another braced.

The latest reunion of the artists comes after the Barbadian singer was spotted attending a Yellow Pieces concert in Paris earlier this week.

Lisa was one of the performers in the star-studded line-up at the Piéces jaunes Gala in the Accor Arena on Friday, Jan. 26.

Rihanna’s longtime partner and baby daddy A$AP Rocky also performed at the event.