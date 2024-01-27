Prince Harry, Meghan ‘too late’ for one big gesture for royal family

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been too late to extend an olive branch to the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to publicly acknowledge the health woes of King Charles and Kate Middleton, even if they have done so in private.

Moreover, they flew over to Jamaica to attend the red carpet to attend the Bob Marley: One Love biopic premiere in Kingston, Jamaica, this week.



Now, the Montecito-based couple is warned against issuing a statement as they would now sound insincere in their efforts.

Royal author, Victoria Arbiter told GB News that she believes that there is no reason for Harry and Meghan “should be expected to make a public statement” on the health conditions of the monarch and the Princess of Wales.

“It would be performative at best and as history has shown,” she said. “When they do speak out they’re criticised for making it all about themselves and when they don’t, they’re accused of being uncaring.”

She continued, “They’re damned either way. Hopefully, they felt it appropriate to contact the King and the Princess of Wales privately.”

Previously, an insider told The Mirror, “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The duke and duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”