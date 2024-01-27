King Charles' surgery stirs concerns over longterm risks due to his age

King Charles’ recent health scare left the royal watchers worried in the wake of his increasing age.
The 75-year-old monarch recently underwent surgery for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate after being diagnosed with the condition last week.
Speaking to the Daily Express, royal author Tom Quinn weighed on the people’s sentiments towards the King’s health condition, spawning fears about the potential side effects of the treatment.
Also Read: Queen Camilla updates on King Charles' health after prostate surgery
“I think people are nervous because although prostate surgery is fairly routine,” he shared, “all operations can go wrong."
Quinn continued: “And one of the side-effects or potential side effects of prostate surgery is urinary incontinence and of course the risk of infection.”
The author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly added: “I think people are also worried because Charles is older and there is a fear that this might be the first in a series of health problems simply because of his age.”
The King arrived at the London Clinic in Marylebone on Friday, Jan. 26, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, where he was admitted for the procedure.
Also Read: 'Concerned' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach out to ailing Kate, King Charles
He also reportedly visited his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton in the hospital, who is currently recuperating from an abdominal surgery, held last week.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori often made it to the headlines because of their alleged problematic marriage
Riley Keough works out through her hard feelings with grandmother after mother Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Prince Harry is seemingly busy in his life in the US while his father King Charles suffers health issues
Princess Kate will lean on her close-knit family as she returns to home
In January 2022, Kourtney revealed that she had undergone a facial procedure
Natalie Portman wants to end her marital relation with Benjamin Millepied, says source