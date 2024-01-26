Queen Camilla updates on King Charles' health after prostate surgery

King Charles is 'doing well' after he underwent successful enlarged prostate surgery at the London Clinic on Friday, confirms Queen Camilla.
As per ITV's Chris Ship, Camilla said, "He's fine, thank you," as she left the hospital in the evening.
Earlier on Friday, Buckingham Palace released an official statement, informing that the Monarch "would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."
On January 17, the palace shared that King Charles would be admitted to hospital for enlarged prostate treatment in an initial statement.
It reads, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."
As per the Palace's spokesperson, "The Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."
"The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."
Notably, another senior royal figure, Princess Kate, is also currently recovering at the same hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.
