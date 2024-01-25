Prince William protects Kate Middleton ‘same way Harry protects Meghan Markle’

Prince William is intent on becoming a protective shield for his wife Princess Kate, who is currently recuperating from a successful abdominal surgery at a private London clinic.
Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal author Robert Hardman claimed that the Prince of Wales has set his priorities straight when it comes to keeping a balance between family and royal life.
He also jotted down one commonality between William and his younger brother Prince Harry, saying: "I think from the start, he’s been protective of her. It’s the same way that [his younger brother] Prince Harry is so protective of Meghan Markle."
The biographer continued: “Both of them have this sense that they have brought upon their wives a degree of attention and stress and all sorts of issues."
William’s protection of the future Queen extends all the way across the pond, where Harry and Meghan can’t help but hurl accusations at Kate since their departure from the royal family four years ago.
The Princess of Wales also continue to spark backlash for her lack of public engagements as compared to the other members of the extended royal family.
Hardman explained: "[William] feels a sense of responsibility [to protect Kate]. And right from the start, William has been absolutely adamant about family security, family privacy. It informs [everything he does].
