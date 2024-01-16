Prince William enraged over Prince Harry challenging his love for Kate Middleton

Prince Harry buried all hopes of reconciliation with Prince William when he posed skepticism over his love for his wife Kate Middleton.

In his book about King Charles III, royal author Robert Hardman claimed that the Duke of Sussex left the royals’ friends “astonished” with his suggestion that his older brother married Kate out of duty but love.

Harry’s comments are cited from one of the episodes of Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022, where he defended his decision to marry Meghan Markle.

"For so many people in the [royal] family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with...The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart,” he said at the time.

The royal biographer explained that “opinions were divided” over the Spare author’s remarks towards his sister-in-law and her marriage to the future King of England.

It could also have been assumed as "a case of 'Harry shooting his mouth off' with yet another round of scattergun assertions and thoughtless allegations,” Hardman shared.

He also cited a source close the royals, writing, "'On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low.'"