‘Argylle’ cast weighs in on Taylor Swift being the author of spy thriller

Argylle’s star addressed the viral fan theory about Taylor Swift writing the spy novel leaving the internet buzzing with curiosity.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Ariana DeBose and John Cena speculated whether the Grammy-winning musician is the mastermind behind the thriller.

However, the cast shared that they genuinely don’t know who the book's real author is but are happy if that lures in fans to watch the movie.

Cena and DeBose, who are “stans” of Swift, think that it’s “great” if Swift is actually the author and the buzz created “the perfect storm” for their spy thriller.

Howard shared that fans might “certainly not wrong about the inspiration of Taylor, like the argyle, the cat, and the backpack, and all of that,” even if it is an “unconscious inspiration.”

Director Matthew Vaughn, however, dismissed all the “astonishing” speculation because he got “told off” by his daughter for not introducing her to the musician.

"Well I, I don't normally [see the theories] but the Taylor Swift one came up on my radar cause my daughter told me off on not telling her," Vaughn said. "She said, 'You're not cool, dad. You've got to introduce me,' and I said 'I do not know Taylor. It is not true.'"

Cavill shared that it would be interesting if Swift turned out to be the author. “I mean it would be kind of cool," Cavill said. "What if we double-bluffed and it actually was her?”

The film is based on the fourth book in the Argylle series, however, only one book has actually been released to the public.

Argylle, which also stars Dua Lipa, Sofia Boutella, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Rob Delaney, releases in theatres on February 2.