Prince Harry 'clinging to royal connections by fingertips': 'Not a good look'

Prince Harry 'clinging to royal connections by fingertips'

Prince Harry has been called out for making a big mistake at the recently held Legends of Aviation Awards.

The Duke of Sussex stepped out solo to attend the glitzy gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, Jan. 19, where he struck a pose with a renowned 'fake prince', Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.

Mario-Max has claims to royalty through his adoptive mother, who married Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

Speaking to The Sun, PR expert Jack Izzard noted the photo was a proof that Harry’s connection to the royal family is “getting weaker and weaker.”

He explained, “Allowing himself to be photographed with a fake prince suggests he’s clinging to his royal connections by his fingertips. It’s not a great look.”

The royal expert compared the duke’s actions to that of his disgraced uncle Andrew, who has been shunned by the public for his close association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“As his Uncle Andrew knows, a photo with the wrong person can follow you around forever. This may not be on the same level, but it is still embarrassing,” Jack said.

He also claimed that Harry’s wife Meghan Markle is also losing her connections in Hollywood, posing doubts on her prospective return.

"While her connection to Hollywood is getting slimmer and slimmer, Harry's connection to the royal family is getting weaker," the CEO of Rhizome Media Group affirmed.

"It's not great for them."