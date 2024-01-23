Prince Harry receives stern warning from senior royal over selfie with 'fake prince'

Prince Harry has been issued new warning by a senior German royal over his latest stunt in Los Angeles.

German royal blasted the Duke of Sussex for his selfie with 'fake prince' at Living Legends of Aviation Awards bash, asking Harry to keep in mind King Charles and Queen Camilla while posing with the people.

Prince Alexander has urged the Duke of Sussex to show 'more caution' after he posed with one of his errant distant relatives.

Harry looked attracted massive backlash over his latest move as he was feeling proud to be with him, looking thrilled while standing with Mario-Max at the black tie event hosted at the Beverly Hills Hilton in LA on Friday night.

Prince Alexander said: 'I hope he [Harry] will be more careful in the future and also always keep in mind the dignity of their majesties the King and Queen'.



Mario Max has earned the moniker the 'King of Trash TV' after a stint on Germany's Big Brother and several reality shows in the US.

'If Prince Harry read about these things he may exercise more caution in the future, which would be a wise thing to do. In his position, you can't surround yourself with people without vetting them first', Prince Alexander said.

Mario-Max was adopted at the age of 24 by a member of the Schaumburg-Lippe family and then adopted the title of prince soon afterwards. But his relatives, including head of House, Prince Alexander, assert that Mario-Max is not a prince and has been 'harvesting our name' for fame.

Royal author Phil Dampier said: 'If Harry wants to be taken seriously he should not be posing up with people like this 'German Prince' who has been on their equivalent of Celebrity Big Brother and been dubbed the king of Trash TV on shopping channels."

The expert added: "It's very sad to see someone who was once a real life royal with so much to offer reduced to this sort of tacky selfie."