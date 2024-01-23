US announces over $320,000 grant for Balochistan's Mehrgarh Museum

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome addresses an event on January 23, 2024. — US Consulate Karachi

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome Tuesday pledged more than $320,000 grant to Balochistan’s Mehrgarh Museum under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation to enhance the museum and secure cultural artefacts for the future.

Situated in Quetta, the museum was inaugurated in September 2022 by then-Balochistan chief minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

Addressing a ceremony, Blome said: “Today, the United States is excited to announce a grant under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation of $320,470 that will enhance the Mehrgarh Museum in Quetta and secure cultural artefacts for the future.”

Terming it a “partnership”, the US envoy said that it was more than just money.



“Working with Balochistan’s Culture Department and the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society, we’re making history with the first Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation project for Balochistan.”

He said that the museum is not just a collection of artefacts but it’s a living connection to our shared past as human beings.

The museum represents Balochistan’s rich history and tells the shared story of Pakistan and South Asia, he added.

“The Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation grant will help preserve Neolithic and other archaeological artefacts of the Mehrgarh civilisation, as well as upgrade the museum’s displays, ensuring this incredible heritage is protected and shared with generations to come.”

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that the fund goes far beyond preserving artefacts as it empowers people.

This investment not only preserves Pakistan’s heritage but also creates jobs and strengthens local economies, the ambassador said.

“Under this grant, we established a partnership with the Balochistan Directorate of Archaeology and funding will support staff training to ensure the continued vibrancy of the museum long after this project finishes.”

The diplomat said that they were very proud to partner with Pakistan to preserve historical sites that reflect this country’s rich cultural heritage and religious diversity.