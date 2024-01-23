Shannen Doherty reveals why she was fired from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Shannen Doherty got candid about a horrible phase in her life which eventually led to her getting fired from hit show, Beverly Hills, 90210.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the actress sat down with former co-star Jason Priestley discussed how her unprofessionalism on set led to her firing after the fourth season in 1994.

Doherty revealed that she was in a “really horrible marriage” at the time, and there were “things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for [her] to consistently be on time for work.”

The actress married Ashley Hamilton in 1993 yet they split just one year later largely in part to Hamilton’s battle with addiction.

She acknowledged that it “became a very big problem” for her costars because they would have to wait for her and would end up working longer hours.

“It wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine, but I certainly wish that I had been sort of sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore,’” she said of the show’s producers.

“‘And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work, you also have to get your s–t together.’”

She also admitted to not being more “transparent” with the cast and crew about her father being “super sick” and that her husband was battling a very scary drug problem, which became “all-consuming” for her.

Doherty starred in the first four seasons of the hit Fox series from 1990 to 1994 as Brenda Walsh before her abrupt exit.