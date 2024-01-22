Trevor Noah ‘doing’ great after Daily Show exit

File Footage

Trevor Noah is doing great when it comes to his professional career.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Trevor is doing great.”

Trevor, who made headlines when he left The Daily Show, soared with the Comedy Central program in his rearview mirror.

“He’s headlining stand-up all over the world, and his new podcast is a bona fide hit that draws A-list guests,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He's got even grander plans to make his mark on the big screen.”

Meanwhile, Daily show producers reportedly seeking Trevor’s replacement, relying on a series of guest hosts after one of their top choices.

“It's especially gratifying to Trevor that he has proven incredibly difficult to replace,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “He can come across as a little smug about all of this, but that's the essence of his creative voice.”

The outlet reported that Daily Show staffers expressed fears over Noah’s replacement.

“Staffers are worried they might be out of a job because whoever is chosen will have his or her own writing team,” added an insider.

Another source pointed out that Daily Show staffers rooted for Roy Wood Jr, who also served as one of the Daily Show’s journalists.

Meanwhile, there have been no real frontrunners to take over after Wood pulled out.