Meghan Markle shifts focus from acting as she prepares to write memoir

Meghan Markle has reportedly shifted her focus from acting as she is all set to write an explosive tell-all memoir about her life.

In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is not planning to make her acting comeback in 2024 "unless the role is as a lead in a Hollywood movie that could be an awards contender."

The expert added, "I’m sure she enjoyed her time in Suits, she stayed in the show for seven seasons, but life has moved on for her."

Amid the rumours of Meghan's possible return to the Suits spin-off, Lynn shared, "I believe it is unlikely she would return to a TV show like the one she previously starred, as an actress you want to challenge yourself and take on very different roles."



The PR guru believes that Prince Harry's wife "will definitely want to relaunch herself in 2024, but I think that will be as producer of their debut movie Meet Me at the Lake, her charity work and a memoir in 2025."



In November 2023, Meghan attended Variety's Power of Women gala, where the former working royal revealed that she has been working on some exciting projects.

"...We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun," she shared.