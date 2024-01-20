Inside Kanye West's 'weird' obsession with fancy dentures

An insider has disclosed the true cause of Kanye West's titanium denture acquisition.



According to a person close to the 46-year-old musician, Page Six has learnt that he has always had something "weird" about his teeth.

The information was obtained after Kanye compared himself to the James Bond villain Jaws on his Instagram account earlier this week while flaunting his metal implants.

The insider also disclosed that the I Wonder hitmaker had once requested dental assistance from his preferred dentist.

“He brought one dentist to another dentist's office to show him how to work on his teeth,” they recalled.

The insider claims that Kanye frequently alternates between up to twelve dentists at once and has had a significant amount of grills inserted, changed, and removed over the years.

According to a different account, the musician's "strange fixation" with his teeth began when he suffered a broken jaw in an automobile accident in 2002.

To "manufacture" and "fit" the dentures, which also comprised palladium and platinum materials, Kanye collaborated with a self-described dentist named Dr. Thomas Connelly, who is regarded as the "Father of Diamond Dentistry" in the industry.