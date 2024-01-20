Britney Spears sets her Instagram account to private after shocking declaration

Britney Spears had previously deactivated the comments of her Instagram

Britney Spears’ unusual social media activity continues.

The Princess of Pop, 42, recently set her Instagram account – which has over 42 million followers – to private.

Before doing so, she had posted another dancing video to her account Wednesday, dressed in a beautiful sequined and partially sheer red dress paired with black heels.

Soon after she uploaded the video, however, her public Instagram account was no longer accessible.

In recent months, the Toxic songstress has displayed some unusual activity on her Instagram account.

Though she has been fairly active – routinely posting videos of her unapologetically dancing and grooving to some beats in her Southern California home – the comments section had long been deactivated.

Meanwhile, she has also deactivated and reactivated her Instagram account in recent months.

Spears kicked off 2024 with a shocking New Year resolution, vowing that she would never return to the music industry despite ongoing speculation that she had begun working on new music with Julia Michaels and Charlie XCX.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!,” Spears clarified, referring to reports that she was “turning to random people to do a new album.”