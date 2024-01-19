Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for night of honour amid royal health row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend award show in Beverly Hills

Prince Harry is set to receive a ‘living legend’ honour tonight while the royal family continues to brave through health conditions of two senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex will be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation Hall of fame at the 21st annual Aviation awards tonight, Jan. 19 in Beverly Hills, California.

The award is being conferred to honour the former royal’s accomplishments as a pilot during his ten years of military experience.

Once he receives the honour, Harry will take place along side renowned scientists, including Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

Meghan Markle is expected to attend the star-studded ceremony to support her husband, which will be hosted by the late Princess Diana’s friend John Travolta.

The Spare author’s forthcoming feat arrives on the heels of King Charles and Princess Kate’s respective surgeries; the princess is currently recovering from a successful abdominal surgery, while the King is set to go under the knife for treatment of enlarged prostrate next week.

Prince Harry hasn’t publicly reacted to the health concerns of his family yet. It is unclear whether the estranged royal reached out to Kate and Charles in private.