Prince Harry's 'living legend' award torn apart by royal experts

Experts and historians have blasted Prince Harry's induction into the Living Legends of Aviation Hall of Fame.
Reacting to Harry's new honour in the US, royal author Angela Levin wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Harry flew for 20 weeks in Afghanistan. Surely not enough to have a Living Legends of Aviation award."
British public relations consultant and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, in talks with Expresss UK, said: "The term 'living legend' surely does not apply here, if to him then why not to every pilot who has seen service?"
The Duke of Sussex was named a "living legend" and will be honoured for his contribution to the aviation industry due to his experience flying as a pilot in the British Army.
The ceremony will take place on January 19 in California and will be hosted by John Travolta as the "Official Ambassador of Aviation".
