Royal family's suspicious silence on Kate Middleton's surgery raises eyebrows

Royal family continue to maintain suspicious silence over Kate Middleton's mysterious abdominal surgery, giving rise to a flurry of speculations.

An official statement from Kensington Palace posted on the Waleses' social media notified those concerned of the princess' planned surgery that she underwent earlier this week.

However, members of the royal family have refused to pay heed to fans' plea to expand on the procedure, which require Kate a fortnight of recovery, according to the statement.

Most recently, Queen Camilla offered a crucial update on the monarch’s health, who is set to undergo surgery for treatment of enlarged prostrate next week.

“He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work,” she responded to a concerned fan while opening a new ‘Safe Space’ at Aberdeen Art Gallery in London on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Royal watchers couldn’t help but notice that the former Duchess of Cornwell stayed mum on Princess Catherine’s health condition, who underwent an abdominal surgery earlier this week.

A source recently told In Touch that the respective spouses of King Charles and Prince William have been in a “constant conflict” over several issues.

“Kate’s constant conflict with Ca­milla, about issues big and small, infuriate Charles,” the insider claimed in the wake of reports that the King was able to thaw his strained relationship with his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

They noted that the rocky relationship between Kate and Camilla “appears to have further driven him, and Camilla, toward Harry and Meghan.”

Meanwhile, Kate's husband, who was spotted visiting her at private London Clinic on Thursday, Jan. 17, has also been off the radar.