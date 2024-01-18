Queen Camilla gives health update on King Charles, keeps mum on Kate's surgery

Queen Camilla gives health update on King Charles

Queen Camilla has broken her silence after Buckingham Palace's shock revelation about King Charles's benign prostate condition.

Camilla gave fans health update on her husband's health, saying he is 'fine' and 'looking forward to getting back to work' after his prostate procedure next week.

Camilla became the first royal to speak publicly since the double bombshell that the Princess of Wales had an abdominal operation and King Charles announced he will be in hospital within days.



She said of her husband: 'He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.'



She made the statement while opening a new 'Safe Space' at Aberdeen Art Gallery, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.



However, Camilla did not share even a single word about the health of Princess Kate who spent a second night in hospital after major abdominal surgery.

Camilla is staying at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, where the King had a series of meetings and events planned on Thursday and Friday, which have been postponed on his doctor's advice.



However, William breathed a sigh of relief after meeting his wife on Thursday, taking time off children's duty.