Tekashi 6ix9ine detained by police over domestic abuse: report

Tekashi 6ix9ine detained in Dominican Republic over domestic abuse

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested on charges of domestic violence in the Dominican Republic.

Real name is Daniel Hernández, the 27-year-old rapper was detained by Santo Domingo police on Wednesday, Jan. 17. He was scheduled to appear in court the next day, according to Associated Press.

The details of the alleged domestic violence dispute have not been made public.

This is not the first time the rapper has had a run-in with the authorities; in 2019, the Tattle Tales artist was convicted of racketeering and other charges.

He was also booked in Florida last August after he failed to appear at a hearing regarding several traffic citations worth over $1,000.

Most recently, Tekashi was arrested for allegedly assaulting a music producer who was working with his rapper girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral.

Yailin and Tekashi have also had their fair share of relationship problems.

The female rapper was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, witness tampering and felony criminal mischief after allegedly hitting Tekashi and his Bentley with a 2x4 only two months prior to the current arrest.

According to TMZ, the rapper also accused Yailin of destroying his car, which she defended, claiming she did it to “cause financial hardship” to Hernandez after he took some of his money and passport.