Meghan Markle adds 200k followers in weeks as she nears 5 million on Instagram

Meghan Markle is fast approaching five million followers on Instagram, having crossed 4.9 million on the platform.

She had 4.7 million followers in August, and in less than two months, the Duchess of Sussex gained 200k more followers.

The former American actress returned to Instagram in 2025 and has since secured followers like Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, and many other celebrities.

She has used her account not only to share her family photos and videos, but also to support her business activities.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex only follows back the official account of her “As Ever” lifestyle brand, ignoring all the celebrities who have followed her.

Meghan often shares pictures of her husband, Prince Harry, and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on their birthdays or when they spend quality time together.