'All's Fair' Season 2 won't premiere on Hulu first: Here's why

All's Fair, a commercial hit for Hulu, is fully prepared and ready for season two.



However, it won't premiere on the streaming platform. Instead, it will premiere at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 24.

On Hulu, All is Fair is expected to arrive sometime in November.

With the premiere of the first set to take place at the festival, the series cast Kardashian, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson, and the series stars Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Glenn Close are expected to attend.

On the creative side, Ryan Murphy is directing, and Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine are involved, alongside Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson. Anthony Hemingway, Kris Jenner, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich are executive producing.

Though critics heavily panned the series, All’s Fair appeared to have found a space with viewers, making season one a hit.

Meanwhile, the logline of season two read, "Lawyers at Grant, Ronson & Greene return for a new season of scandals, secrets and stilettos."

"As new alliances form and friendships are put to the test, a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm," the synopsis read.