Meghan Markle talks about her first-ever ‘own business’

Meghan Markle’s “entrepreneurial spirit” started at 8.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video post on her official Instagram handle, in which she highlighted her entrepreneurial journey behind the success of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

However, in the caption, Meghan wrote that the $1scrunchie business started it all. She wrote, “When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother’s Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece.”

“I sold Girl Scout cookies, had lemonade stands, worked in a frozen yogurt shop and had countless other jobs. My entrepreneurial spirit was always there,” the wife of Prince Harry added.

She continued further, “As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): ‘Behind every successful woman is herself’ - and that’s true… but there’s more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team.”

“As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful.”

The caption concluded with a grateful note as Meghan wrote, “A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Meghan Markle started her As Ever brand in 2025. Notably, this reflection comes after the Duchess of Sussex moved to the UK with her husband Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.