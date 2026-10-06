Freddie Jackson, iconic voice of romantic R&B, dies at 70

Freddie Jackson, a renowned R&B star of the 1980s, has passed away, according to a statement posted on his Instagram account.



He was 70.

It is immediately unclear how the musician died, but he was previously diagnosed with kidney disease in 2024.

The memorial shared by his loved ones read, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night."

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had."

The statement continued, "For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you."

"You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always. Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time," the message read.

"Details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days," the statement concluded.

With his grip on the quiet storm — a distinct style within romantic R&B — Jackson delivered several hit tracks and albums.

His music often focused on love and relationships, heartbreak, and emotional vulnerability.

Rock Me Tonight, released in 1985, was Jackson's debut album, and it instantly became a stunning hit, spending six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition, he received two Grammy nominations in 1986: Best New Artist and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for You Are My Lady.

Meanwhile, Jackson recent album was released in 2023, titled My First Love.