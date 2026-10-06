Journalist told to move on after demanding compensation from Earl Spencer's publishers

Piers Morgan has asked the publishers of Earl Spencer's book whether he will get compensation for error about him.

Taking to X, Morgan wrote, Hi Penguin UK Books, Penguin USA - congrats on the huge number of copies of Earl Spencer’s new book you’ve sold. Unfortunately, they all include a defamatory lie about me for which he has already apologised. How do you intend compensating me for this egregious error?

His X post has garnered over a million views and sparked reactions from users, with some mocking the journalist.

Commenting on his post, one user wrote, Piers is a serial hacker (Milly Dowler) and printed fake photos of Iraqi prisioners being abused by British Army soldiers and was immediately sacked from the Daily Mirror.

A second said, “Again, piers, stop taking this so seriously. She was his sister, not yours. This isn’t the time for ‘poor me, apology’ rants. Just let him say his piece and move on. Just like you do. This isn’t your dishes and not your sink mate. Move on.”

A third said, “Public apology and acknowledgment of being mistaken should do it -

After all Piers you might not have been where he said you were when it happened but you are still the type of person that would have done what’s was done if you had the opportunity !”

Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, apologised to Morgan for incorrectly describing him in the memoir as the editor of the Daily Mirror when the Mirror Group published "highly intrusive photographs of Princess Diana at the gym" in 1993.

However, Morgan said he would still take legal action against Spencer.

Speaking to the BBC, Morgan said he accepted the apology but that his lawyers would be "laying out that we want the offending pages to be removed from this book. And if that means they pulp the first edition, so be it".

According to the BBC Penguin, the publishers of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, will be amending this one point in future editions of the book.