Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend faces arrest in Palm Beach for alleged battery on rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend taken into custody in Palm Beach.

In a recent incident in Palm Beach, the girlfriend of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, identified as Jeorjina Guillermo-Diaz, was arrested on charges of battery and other offenses.

Guillermo-Diaz, who also goes by the stage name Yailin La Más Viral, was taken into custody by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office late Thursday.

The charges include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, property damage (criminal mischief), and obstructing justice, according to an arrest report.

Although the arrest report redacted the name of the alleged victim, it indicated the occupation as a "singer."

Videos circulating on social media confirm that the victim is Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

The footage shows the rapper, dressed in a red or orange sweatshirt, black pants, and white Crocs, being assaulted multiple times by Guillermo-Diaz, with blue hair.

Deputies responded to a "domestic" call at a residence, where the victim reported an ongoing verbal argument with Guillermo-Diaz throughout the day.

The disagreement allegedly stemmed from her suspicion that he was looking at other women.

The victim attempted to leave to de-escalate the situation, but he was reportedly assaulted by Guillermo-Diaz in the driveway of the home, as detailed in the arrest report.

During the Palm Beach incident, Jeorjina Guillermo-Diaz allegedly grabbed Tekashi 6ix9ine by his hair and proceeded to kick the driver-side mirror of his Bentley, resulting in its breakage, according to the arrest report.

The report details that after the initial confrontation, the victim sought refuge in his garage.

However, Guillermo-Diaz prevented him from closing the door, and a further altercation ensued.

She reportedly grabbed a 2x4 and struck him with it. Subsequently, the victim attempted to call 911, but Guillermo-Diaz, with the 2x4 in hand, struck his phone, causing it to fall to the ground – an incident also documented in the social media videos.

The altercation continued as Guillermo-Diaz reportedly entered the Bentley, breaking the gear shifter.

She then picked up a ground stake and struck the windshield, resulting in its breakage, as outlined in the arrest report.