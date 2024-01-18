Princess Lilibet’s life forever marred by ‘shadow of doubt’ over late Queen’s fury

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Princess Lilibet is caught in the ugly rift between the couple and the royal family.

In the latest episode of Royal Report podcast, royal correspondent Jack Royston reflected on the tragedy of the toddler after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were exposed for allegedly lying about getting approval from late Queen Elizabeth for her name.

In his new book about King Charles III, royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed that the late monarch was left upset after Harry and Meghan decided to name Lilibet after her prized nickname.

Also Read: Prince Harry ‘angered’ Queen Elizabeth with 'biggest lie' on her deathbed

"On the other side of all this you've then got Princess Lilibet," Royston affirmed. "This isn't just about Harry and Meghan, this is about their daughter too, and she was a newborn baby at the time, and she's only two years old now. She is going to have this name for the whole of the rest of her life."

The royal expert noted that the “whole saga” has cast its shadow of doubt on Lilibet, which will last forever.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth 'disowned' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Lilibet name row

“She will always have that little shadow of doubt over whether the queen actually did want her to have that name, or whether she was furious about the whole thing," he said.

"I can see where the upset might have come from," he concluded. "But of all the things Harry and Meghan have said and done, like this does seem a little bit like it's just picking on a newborn baby."