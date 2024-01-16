Queen Elizabeth 'disowned' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Lilibet name row

Queen Elizabeth reportedly 'disowned' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple named their daughter Lilibet without the late Monarch's permission.

For the unversed, Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname and her father and Prince Philip affectionately called her with this sweet name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex once again made it to the negative headlines after the royal author Robert Hardman made shocking claims about the name row in his new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

The historian claimed in his book that the late Queen was extremely upset about Harry and Meghan's decision as she reportedly told her aides, "I don't own the palaces. I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."

While analysing Queen Elizabeth's remarks, Kelvin MacKenzie, the former editor of The Sun, shared that the late Monarch had stopped viewing the couple as family.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "'I don’t own the palaces. I don’t own the paintings. The only thing I own is my name. And now they’ve taken that.' This quote is said by leading journalist Rebecca English in the Daily Mail to have come from Queen Elizabeth speaking to aides on being told Harry and Meghan called their daughter Lilibet- a very personal term for the former monarch used only by her closest family and friends."

He added, "Clearly the late Queen no longer viewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as family or friends."