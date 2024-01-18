Dan Levy describes Drew Barrymore as an ‘instant balm’ for him: Watch

Dan Levy has recently recounted how Drew Barrymore comforted him before hosting Saturday Night Live.
During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Levy revealed he met Barrymore at a Covid testing when he was going to host the sketch comedy series in 2021.
“I was just about to do Saturday Night Live [and] I had never been so nervous in my entire life,” said Levy.
Levy told Barrymore, “And I saw your face, and it was like an instant balm.”
He mentioned, “There are moments when you need a little bit of a life raft, and I looked over and saw you and was like, ‘Today’s gonna be OK.’ The nerves are gonna be fine.”
Barrymore chimed in and pointed out, “In my mind, here’s my inner dialogue, ‘Oh my god, there he is. He’s so amazing. Keep it cool. Don’t bother him. You know what? You’ll regret it if you don’t say hi. Don’t be a dork.’”
“But it is nerve-wracking to meet your heroes or people you love,” remarked the Never Been Kissed actress.
Levy opened up about his social anxiety, adding, “It’s not just like, ‘Is this person special and I want to meet them?’ It’s also just like, ‘I’m uncomfortable in the room generally speaking most of the time.’”
Kate Middleton halts her royal duties following serious abdominal surgery
Sarah Snook discusses her early life before joining entertainment industry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly left Queen Elizabeth upset over their daughter's name Lilibet
Taylor Swift shows her support to Travis Kelce during his games, says source
Ryan Gosling portrayed Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Greta Gertwig’s 2023 hit film
As per Buckingham Palace, the Monarch's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation
Prince William won't undertake official duties while Kate is in the hospital
Sofía Vergara parted ways from Joe Manganiello in late 2023 after seven years of marriage