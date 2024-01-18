Dan Levy describes Drew Barrymore as an ‘instant balm’ for him: Watch

Dan Levy recalls Drew Barrymore calmed his nerves before hosting SNL: Watch

Dan Levy has recently recounted how Drew Barrymore comforted him before hosting Saturday Night Live.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Levy revealed he met Barrymore at a Covid testing when he was going to host the sketch comedy series in 2021.

“I was just about to do Saturday Night Live [and] I had never been so nervous in my entire life,” said Levy.

Levy told Barrymore, “And I saw your face, and it was like an instant balm.”

He mentioned, “There are moments when you need a little bit of a life raft, and I looked over and saw you and was like, ‘Today’s gonna be OK.’ The nerves are gonna be fine.”

Barrymore chimed in and pointed out, “In my mind, here’s my inner dialogue, ‘Oh my god, there he is. He’s so amazing. Keep it cool. Don’t bother him. You know what? You’ll regret it if you don’t say hi. Don’t be a dork.’”



“But it is nerve-wracking to meet your heroes or people you love,” remarked the Never Been Kissed actress.

Levy opened up about his social anxiety, adding, “It’s not just like, ‘Is this person special and I want to meet them?’ It’s also just like, ‘I’m uncomfortable in the room generally speaking most of the time.’”