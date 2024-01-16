Terri Irwin ‘urging’ son Robert Irwin to ‘hold back’ proposal to Rorie Buckey

While Robert Irwin’s romance with his girlfriend Rorie Buckey might be heating up, the 20-year-old’s mom, Terri Irwin may have some reservations.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumours in November 2022, confirmed their relationship in July 2023 as they made their red carpet debut in Sydney while attending the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Read More: Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey’s Valentine’s Day plans revealed

Robert and Rorie, 19, have been spotted in multiple loved up outing and they also share PDA-filled snaps on their social media. Rumours emerged late last year that Robert may have plans to propose to his girlfriend before he makes his hosting debut in March.

However, a source told New Idea that Terri believes that her son needs to take it slow with the niece of late actor Heath Ledger.

“Terri is really happy for Robert, and she likes Rorie, but she’s urging him to take it slow for both their sakes,” the source told the outlet.

“[She] knows all too well what it’s like to be in a relationship in the public eye. She wants to make sure they’re ready.”

Meanwhile, Rorie’s father, Nathan Buckey fully approves of the relationship. When asked during an interview about it, the businessman said, “Of course, absolutely.”

Read More: Robert Irwin's family, girlfriend Rorie Buckey to accompany him on hosting gig



Previously, an insider told New Idea magazine that Robert is planning a proposal for his girlfriend. Irwin, 20, revealed to the Daily Telegraph that his whole family, including his girlfriend, will be accompanying him to his trip to the jungle.

While he did not comment on an upcoming proposal, it remains to be seen what is in store for the lovebirds.