Rebel Wilson ‘feels bad’ about gaining weight again after 70 pounds weight loss

Rebel Wilson on gaining weight again

Rebel Wilson opens up about the guilt of gaining weight again.



After dropping more than 70 pounds, the 43-year-old actress used Instagram on Monday to discuss her recent weight gain.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14kg's (30 pounds)!" Wilson captioned a picture and video of her in a hot tub.

"It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn't…but it does."

"I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle," she added. "Anyone else going through the same thing?"

Wilson made a commitment to her "Year of Health" in 2020 while pursuing fertility. Wilson then received her first child—a daughter called Royce Lillian—via surrogacy in November 2022.

The actress was dating Ramona Agruma when Wilson's surrogate became pregnant with Royce.

"I was like, 'If you want to leave me, I totally get it.' But she was like, 'Oh my god, I love you and I'm going to love your baby just the same,'" Wilson recalled of Agruma on the Life Uncut podcast.

"I kind of wonder if I was with a guy if they would have loved the baby just the same, not being their biological child."

Then, Wilson and Agruma got engaged at Disneyland in February 2023.