Critics Choice viewers joke Cillian Murphy ‘rejected’ Robert Downey Jr.’s kiss

Cillian Murphy missed out on the Critics Choice Best Actor award for ‘Oppenheimer’

Robert Downey Jr. just got rejected by Cillian Murphy.

Or, at least, it seemed that way to fans when the Ironman star shared the joy of his best supporting actor win at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with Murphy in an unexpected way – he went in for a smooch.

A clip of the hilarious moment showed Downey Jr. tying to pucker up to his Oppenheimer co-star, who looked visibly shocked for a brief moment.

However, the Peaky Blinders star played it off coolly as he offered up both his cheeks instead.

Viewers were left in hysterics at the scene, claiming that Downey Jr. really wanted to go in for a kiss but got rejected by Murphy in a classy way.

“I loved how RDJ reallllly tried to kiss Cillian on the mouth, but he didn’t give in. I get it RDJ,” teased one Twitter user, while another jokingly noted, “everyone kisses their partner and cillian just got a kiss from rdj?”



Someone else quipped, “RDJ RISKED IT ALL TO KISS CILLIAN,” while a third chimed in, “CILLIAN WAS SO CONFUSED HERE HE WAS LIKE WAIT WHAT ARE WE DOING.”



One person even mocked, “RDJ wanted to leave kiss marks all over Cillian’s face,” possibly referring to Cillian’s wife leaving a lipstick mark on his nose at the Golden Globes last week before he got up on stage to accept his award for Best Actor for Oppenheimer.