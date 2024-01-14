Tina Fey, Tim Meadows agree to reprise 'Mean Girls' roles on ONE condition

Tina Fey, Tim Meadows appear in new Mean Girls movie:Here's how

Tina Fey has recently explained how she and Tim Meadows agreed to reprise their Mean Girls roles in the new movie musical adaptation.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Fey and Meadows, who bring their respective roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall back to the big screen, shared they put forward one condition before saying yes to the new movie.

“I am reprising my role as Ms. Norbury because we thought, well, teachers work for a long time. So, it might make sense if Tim and I did it,” said Fey.

She continued, “So, I called Tim and I was like, ‘Will you do it? I'll do it if you do it.’”

“And we said yes, as long as we don't have to sing,” revealed Fey.

While working with Meadows again, Fey mentioned, “It was fun. It's been nice to see Tim. One of us has aged, the other one of us is Tim Meadows! But it's been really nice to get to work with Tim again.”

Interestingly, the new Mean Girls movie came nearly 20 years after Fey's original movie premiered in theatres in April 2004 featuring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Meanwhile, the new movie musical starred Angourie Rice as Cady, Renée Rapp as Regina, Anantika as Karen and Bebe Wood as Gretchen.