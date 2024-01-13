Kate Middleton's mother tipped to take legal action over defamation

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole has been tipped to pursue legal action against makers of The Crown for portraying her in a negative light.

During an episode of the Daily Mail’s podcast The Crown: Fact or Fiction, the Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith lashed out at the Netflix series for false depiction of her sister.

In the final season of the historical-drama series based on the British Royal Family, it was implied that Carole, played by Eve Best, forcibly orchestrated romance between young Kate, played by Meg Bellamy, and William, played by Ed McVey.

“Carole isn’t that manipulative evil person — coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family,” Goldsmith explained, noting that the show “started becoming ridiculous and fantastical” as it progressed.

“I don’t understand why Carole hasn’t taken legal action cause literally it’s that bad,” he huffed.

The future Queen of Britain crossed paths with eldest son of King Charles at St. Andrews University in 2001. The couple began dating shortly after and got married in 2011.

Goldsmith also called out the showrunners for focusing on the wrong details of the princess for sensational purposes.

“Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews,” he said of his niece. “She’s an amazing girl, but that wasn’t noted.”

“It was all to do with ‘Kate you’ve got to be doing these things, you’ve got to be showing your legs’, and it’s just not my family. It’s not the way Carole operates,” her uncle added.